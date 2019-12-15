Home

Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Darling-Fischer Chapel of the Hills
615 North Santa Cruz Avenue
Los Gatos, CA
Ruth Signe Nelson Plato


1923 - 2019
Ruth Signe Nelson Plato
September 19, 1923 – November 27, 2019
Resident of Los Gatos
Our loving mother, Ruth Signe Nelson Plato, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, November 27, 2019. Ruth was born in San Jose on September 19, 1923 to Nels Sigfrid Nelson and Selma Elida Anderson Nelson.
Ruth is survived by her three daughters, Judy and Rudy Lomas, Peggy Plato, and Nancy Flowers. She is also survived by her adored grandchildren. . .Michael and Alexandra Lomas, Nichole and Manuel Ventura, Alexander Lomas, Steven and Lauren Flowers, Amy and RJ Aitken, and Dennis Flowers. Even with all this family who loved their Mormor so very much, she was blessed even more by the arrival of her great granddaughters, Joy Sloane Flowers, Jasmine Ruth Ventura, Micah Ruth Flowers, and one more great grandchild to arrive in 2020.
Friends and family are invited to join us for a funeral service on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at Darling-Fischer Chapel of the Hills, 615 North Santa Cruz Avenue, Los Gatos, California with burial following at Los Gatos Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, Hospice of the Valley or a preferred.
Mom, our love has gone along with you
and your love for us will be with us always!


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Dec. 15, 2019
