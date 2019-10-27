Mercury News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chapel Lawn Funeral Home
4000 Portage Avenue
Winnipeg, MB R3K 1W3
(204) 885-9715
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Chapel Lawn Funeral Home
4000 Portage Avenue
Winnipeg, MB R3K 1W3
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Wiens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth (Shier) Wiens


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth (Shier) Wiens Obituary
Ruth Wiens (nee Shier)
November 28, 1939 - September 21, 2019
After her battle with cancer, Ruth passed away peacefully at her home in Fairfield, California, with her husband holding her hand. Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband Jack, one sister Margaret (Walter) Martens, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, Henry and Katie Shier, and one sister, Eleanor.
Ruth's life included teaching in Winnipeg, Canada; modeling in San Francisco; and Culinary Director for Mirassou Winery in San Jose. There she started a series of highly successful food and wine programs, and studied under renowned chefs such as Jacques Pepin.
Originally from Winnipeg, Canada, Jack and Ruth moved to California in 1964.
A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Chapel Lawn Funeral Home, 4000 Portage Ave., Winnipeg, Canada.


View the online memorial for Ruth Wiens (nee Shier)
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now