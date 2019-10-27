|
|
Ruth Wiens (nee Shier)
November 28, 1939 - September 21, 2019
After her battle with cancer, Ruth passed away peacefully at her home in Fairfield, California, with her husband holding her hand. Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband Jack, one sister Margaret (Walter) Martens, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, Henry and Katie Shier, and one sister, Eleanor.
Ruth's life included teaching in Winnipeg, Canada; modeling in San Francisco; and Culinary Director for Mirassou Winery in San Jose. There she started a series of highly successful food and wine programs, and studied under renowned chefs such as Jacques Pepin.
Originally from Winnipeg, Canada, Jack and Ruth moved to California in 1964.
A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Chapel Lawn Funeral Home, 4000 Portage Ave., Winnipeg, Canada.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Oct. 27, 2019