Ryan Michael O'Rourke
Sept. 29, 1988 - Jan. 20, 2020
Resident of Morgan Hill
Ryan Michael O'Rourke was born in Laguna Hills, California on September 29th, 1988. Ryan passed away peacefully in Kentfield, California on January 20, 2020 surrounded by the love of his family.
Ryan grew up in Morgan Hill, California where he attended St Catherine's School and Live Oak High School. He graduated from San Jose State with a bachelor's degree in Communications in 2012.
Many people knew Ryan around town. He was always positive with a smile on his face and made everyone he met feel like a friend. As a teenager, he was a scorekeeper and umpire for Morgan Hill Pony Baseball. In high school many of you may have seen him working hard after school at Long's Drugstore, Coyote Creek Golf Course and Cordevalle Country Club. He also played on the Live Oak Golf Team. As a result, his brother's Tim and Kevin are starting the Ryan O'Rourke Stay Strong Scholarship Fund that will be awarded annually to students who are on the golf team that have had to overcome a personal challenge. If you would like to offer your support, in lieu of flowers, the family suggests you make a contribution to the scholarship fund. More details will be shared soon.
Ryan is survived by more friends and family than we can count. He is the son of Michael and Martha O'Rourke, brother of Tim (and Marissa) O'Rourke, brother of Kevin O'Rourke. Grandson to Helen O'Rourke and Betty Quigley. Nephew of Tom & Lisa O'Rourke, Sheila & Lowell Sprague, Dennis O'Rourke, Cindy Sickler. Cousin of Jessica Sickler, Whitney Bigelow, Connor, Sarah and Lindsey Sprague, Andy and Maggie O'Rourke, Christian, Erik and Luke Juhl, Jennifer, Loran, Max and Emmett Majersik. Great Aunt Terry, Great Uncle Bill and Great Aunt Cora May.
Per Ryan's request, his ashes will be inurned at the Santa Clara Mission Cemetery in the St. Ignatius Bld. #5.
Please celebrate Ryan's life with us: January 28, 11:00am Funeral Mass, St. Catherine's Church,17400 Peak Ave., Morgan Hill, CA 95037.
January 28, 1:30pm Celebration of Life, Coyote Creek Golf Course, 1 Coyote Creek Dr., Morgan Hill, CA 95037.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 23, 2020