Ryan Randall Hays

October 14, 1987 - March 7, 2019

Resident of San Jose

Ryan Randall Hays unexpectedly passed away, having been dearly loved. He touched many in his short life.

Ryan was born in San Jose, CA, and played football for Santa Teresa High School. Ryan had many passions, including a deep love for his son and family. Ryan, always concerned for the strength of himself and others, inspired others to build strength, physically and emotionally. As a rap lyricist, he communicated his passions through words and music. As an AA sponsor, he emotionally supported others. As a father and brother, he inspired physical strength through working out. He even physically conditioned his dog, Rocko (probably the most fit canine in San Jose). Ryan's wicked sense of humor and radiant smile will be dearly missed.

Ryan is survived by the love of his life, Hilary Humphries and his son Marshall Hays (10 mos.) of Los Gatos; his mother Cheryl Hays of San Jose; his father Randall Hays and stepmother Robyn Cerutti of Los Gatos; his sister Regina Myer of Ben Lomond; his half brother Danny Hays of San Jose; and his two stepbrothers, Alec and Connor Cerutti of Los Gatos.

A viewing will be on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 from 5pm-7pm with a visitation to follow from 7pm-8pm at Darling-Fischer Chapel of the Hills, 615 N Santa Cruz Ave, Los Gatos, CA 95030. Ryan's Celebration of Life will be on Thursday, April 4, 2019 held at Family Community Church at 1pm to 4pm, 478 Piercy Rd, San Jose, CA 95138.

In lieu of flowers please make donation to Ryan's son Marshall. A GoFundMe account has been created, please donate to http://tinyurl.com/gofundmeteammarshall





