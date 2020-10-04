1/
Sadie A. Calicchio
Nov. 4, 1928 - Sept. 23, 2020
Resident of Saratoga
Sadie, age 91, passed away peacefully on Wednesday September 23, 2020. Sadie was the loving wife of her husband Aleo for 54 years, until his passing in 2003. She leaves behind her two sons David (Janette) and Doug (Pauline). Her grandchildren, Sandy, Lindsay (John) and Emma will deeply miss her. Her great-granddaughters Abigail and Josephine adored their "GG". Sadie was a lifelong resident of Santa Clara Valley, raised in San Jose on Gregory Street and graduated from San Jose High. Sadie raised her sons in Saratoga, her home for 68 years. Her brothers and sisters, nieces and nephews all lived close by. Love, laughter and good food were always "right around the corner". Sadie was a devoted parishioner of Sacred Heart Church in Saratoga. She will always be remembered for her infectious laugh, happy disposition, ever-present smile and her spaghetti sauce. She called all those she loved Babe or Bae. Sadie was our shining light, was deeply loved, and will be missed by all who knew and loved her.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Oct. 4, 2020.
