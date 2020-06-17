Sakaye SantoFeb. 25, 1930 - Jun. 10, 2020Folsom, CASakaye was born on February 25, 1930, in Gilroy, California. She passed away peacefully on June 10, 2020, in Folsom, California. She is survived by her loving husband, Roland Santo, of 67 years. She will be well-remembered for her happy disposition, smile and sense of humor. She leaves her daughter, Nancy; son-in-law, Duane Furukawa; grandsons Ryan and Kyle Furukawa. She also leaves her brothers Yoshito (Aiko) Ouchida and Kio (late Missy) Ouchida; along with numerous nieces and nephews. Proceeded in death by her siblings Kazuo (Toshi) Ouchida; Shizue (John) Yamaguchi; Nobushige (Betty) Ouchida; Mitzie (Tom) Okasaki; and Tamaye (Morito) Sada. Due to COVID-19, there will be no service at this time.