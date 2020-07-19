Sally ChildersNov 28, 1945 - Jul 12, 2020Morgan HillSally Jean Childers passed away last Sunday after a year long battle with lung cancer. She had a radiant smile and a warm heart. Her fun-loving spirit will be greatly missed by many.Sally was born in Oakland, California. She grew up in Danville, CA with her mother Eunice, father John, and sisters Mary and Sharyn. She graduated from San Jose State University and it was during her time at San Jose State that she met William (Bill) W. Childers whom she later married on August 10, 1968 in Switzerland after spending the summer touring around Europe together. Sally and Bill settled in Morgan Hill where they custom built their home and raised two children, Jason and Lara. The family moved to Germany for 2 1/2 years from 1981-1984, returning to their family home in Morgan Hill where they lived the rest of their lives. During their time living in Germany Sally and her family traveled throughout Europe, creating memories and friendships that would last a lifetime. After returning from Europe Sally obtained her teaching credential. Sally's favorite hobbies included quilting and spending time at the beach. She loved watching the ocean waves and sunbathing at the beach.Sally's husband of 49 years passed away in 2018. Sally is survived by her son, Jason; her daughter, Lara; Jason's wife, Chrissie; Lara's husband, Malcolm; Jason's three children Zoe, Samantha, and Ainsley; Lara's two children Madeline, and Montgomery.Sally's family will host a celebration of life for friends and family next Spring or Summer when it is safe again to gather in groups.