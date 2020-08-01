Sally (Celia) Dominguez MataNov. 24, 1945 - July 27, 2020San JoseSally was born in Balmorhea, Texas and raised in Pecos, Texas. She was the youngest child in a large family; a joyful and energetic little girl who liked rough and tumble games with her brothers and girlish games with older sisters. In 1963 she married Cruz Mata and started a family. The couple moved to California in 1967 and the family grew to six children, four girls and two boys. Sally raised her children at the same time she pursued a career in electronics, reaching management level in the industry. She left her career to raise several grandchildren. Sally found a second family in her church. Her faith gave her spiritual strength and sustained her through difficult times. She was committed to service - feeding the poor, leading bible study and establishing a mission serving incarcerated men. She was a quiet inspiration to all who knew her. Sally was preceded in death by her husband Cruz, son Cruz Jr. and daughter Delfa. She is survived by her children Guadalupe, Israel, Heather and Janora, as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.