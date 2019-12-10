|
Sally Jane Ferrari
Oct. 14, 1939 - Nov. 29, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Sally Jane Ferrari passed away on Friday after a long illness.
She was born in Oakland and moved to San Jose in 1945. She earned a bachelors degree from College of Notre Dame Belmont. Sally then enjoyed a challenging career with the Social Security Administration, retiring after 32 years.
Prior to her retirement, Sally traveled extensively to Europe and Hawaii, enjoying that as a favorite past time. Sally lived in the The Villages in San Jose and was quite active in club affairs, managing numerous dinners throughout the year for her village residents.
Sally is survived by her brother, Tom Ferrari (Beth), nieces Jennifer Mauro (Tom) and Julie Macauley (Ted).
Friends and family are invited to a recitation of the rosary on Sat., Dec. 14, 2019, at 7 pm, Lima Family Erickson Chapel, 710 Willow St., San Jose. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Mon., Dec. 16, 2019, at 10:30 am at St. Francis of Assisi Parish, 5111 San Felipe Rd., San Jose.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Dec. 10, 2019