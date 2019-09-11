|
Sally Richards Miller
February 22, 1927 - September 7, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Sally Richards Miller of San Jose, CA passed away peacefully on Saturday September 7, 2019 at age 92 after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease.
Sally was born in February 1927 in Saint Louis, Missouri to Vern B. Richards and Sarah Jane Daugherty. She met Charles Edward Miller while he was attending the Merchant Marine Academy and they were married in 1950, and he preceded her death in 1998.
Sally graduated from Cornell University with a BS degree in Nutritional Sciences. She was dedicated to raising her 3 children, her beautiful rose garden, a fierce bridge player, hosting many family dinners and parties and caring for her beloved Bichon's.
She is survived by her children: John Miller and his wife Wanda, Jim Miller and his wife Cindy, and Wendy and her husband Marc Thompson. Between them, 6 grandchildren: Danielle, Jamielee, Connor, Sarah, Zach and Annalyse, and 6 great grandchildren.
Sally was married to the "Mayor of Almaden". While he was busy entertaining with his wit and charm_, she prepared the meals and made for the festive parties. She will be dearly missed.
A celebration of Sally's life will be held on
Monday September 16, 2019 starting at
10:00 AM at Los Gatos Memorial Park in the Legacy Gardens at 2255 Los Gatos-Almaden Road, San Jose, CA 95124.
In lieu of flowers, Sally requested you make a donation in her name to either the at or to the Humane Society of Silicon Valley at www.hssv.org
