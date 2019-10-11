|
|
Salvatore "Sam" Furiosi
January 8, 1934 ~ October 1, 2019
Resident of Saratoga for over 40 years
Beloved husband of Onorina Furiosi. Devoted father to Tony Furiosi and Sandy Furiosi Andris. Caring brother to Neno Furiosi and Paul Furiosi. Sam was a proud Italian American, a military veteran and a loyal company man, who rose in the ranks for over 30 years at the Ford Motor Company. He was a loving family man, sports enthusiast, and supportive grandfather, who was often seen on the soccer, lacrosse, football, and baseball fields of his three beloved grandkids (Bobby, Michael and Emily). He will be greatly missed.
Memorial will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at the Alameda Family Funeral Home at 10:00 am. Donations may be made to the ALS Foundationwww.als.orgor Hope Services, San Jose www.hopeservices.org
View the online memorial for Salvatore "Sam" Furiosi
Published in Saratoga News Obits on Oct. 11, 2019