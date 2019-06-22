Sam John Lupo

August 12, 1928 - June 14, 2019

Resident of Scotts Valley

It is with a heavy heart and deep love and respect that we say goodbye to our father. Sam lived a full life; he was 90 years blessed. He is survived by his two sisters, Marie and Frances, his daughters Karen (Dirk) and Cheryl; grandchildren Kyle (Shyla) and Kelly; great-grandchildren, Ellie and Emma. He will also be missed by many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Sam was happily married to his wonderful wife, Betty, for 63 years. He now joins Betty, their son, Gregory, and Sam's brother, Gaspar, in heaven.

Sam was born in Detroit, MI to John and Andreanna Lupo. In 1944 the family moved to San Jose, where he met Betty, working at Hillcrest Creamery. They fell in love, and married in 1950. Soon after, Sam was called to serve his country during the Korean War.

Sam found his passion in the grocery business, working at Glen Center Market and Giant Super. In 1967, he purchased Johnnie's Super in Boulder Creek, where he created a local neighborhood market that provided quality customer service second to none.

Sam's acute business sense helped him build his business, yet all the while, he remained a humble and unpretentious man. He lived selflessly, and loved and supported his family. He retired and sold the business in 2004.

Sam and Betty loved to golf, and travel the world, alone or with dear friends. And we will forever cherish the memories from our family vacations. His large presence in our lives will be dearly missed.

Visitation on Friday, July 12, 5-7 pm (7pm Rosary) at Lima Family Santa Clara Mortuary

Funeral Mass on Saturday, July 13, 12 pm at St. Martin of Tours, 200 O'Connor Dr, San Jose

In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation on Sam's behalf to any of the following organizations he supported.

Boulder Creek Fire Department https://bcfd.com/ San Lorenzo Valley Youth https://slvyouth.org/

Valley Churches United https://vcum.org/

San Lorenzo Valley Museum http://www.slvmuseum.com/





View the online memorial for Sam John Lupo Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on June 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary