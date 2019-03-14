Mercury News Obituaries
Sam M. Bruni
July 20, 1929 - March 9, 2019
Resident of San Jose, CA
Sam M. Bruni passed away in his sleep early Saturday morning. Sam lived his life as an inspiration to all who knew him for his positive approach to life.
Sam was born in San Jose, CA and graduated from San Jose High School, and earned a BA degree in education from San Jose State. Sam's 37 year career was dedicated to education, he was a teacher, Vice Principal and Administrator in the Cupertino Union School District. He was a fine example to our community.
Sam is survived by his loving wife, Dolores; his five children, 8 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren. His loving spirit will be missed by all who knew him.
Visitation Sunday, March 17th from 9:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. at LIMA-CAMPAGNA-ALAMEDA MISSION CHAPEL, 600 So. 2nd St., San Jose. Funeral Mass Monday, March 18th at 10:00 A.M. at Saint Anthony's Catholic Church, 20101 McKean Rd, San Jose. Private family interment to follow at Santa Clara Mission Cemetery.


