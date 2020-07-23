Sammie Joe "Sam" SmithMarch 20, 1934 - July 8, 2020Redwood CitySammie Joe "Sam" Smith, 86, passed away at home, holding his wife's hand. A gifted conversationalist, Sammie had a love of learning and a taste for gourmet cooking, wine, travel and golf.Born in Putnam, Oklahoma in the midst of the Dust Bowl, his family soon migrated to the orchard-filled Santa Clara Valley, the Valley of Heart's Delight. Sam attended San Jose High School and Willow Glen High School in San Jose. He was an AP student who was on the varsity basketball and swim teams in his junior and senior years and he was on Willow Glen's informal golf team. He graduated from Willow Glen in 1952. Sam played steel guitar and loved the music of Hank Williams and Jerry Byrd. He loved riding motorcycles and rode into his 60's.He met Betty Whitehead at the Foursquare Pentecostal Church in San Jose. They were married in 1955, and had two sons, Stephen and Gayle. Sam and Betty divorced in 1978. As a young man, Sam worked as a patternmaker for FMC and Kearney Pattern Works. Sam studied law at Lincoln Law School. He received his L.L.M. and J.D. and opened his practice, Golden & Smith, in Sunnyvale with his half-brother. He began teaching law classes in contracts and real estate law. It was there that his red head was turned by a vivacious, raven-haired student whose intellect and wit complemented his own. Sparks flew, and in 1988, Sam married Blair Rhodes. They remained inseparable until the time of his passing.Sam practiced law for almost 50 years in both Santa Clara County and then, when his brother retired, with Blair in San Mateo County. As a lawyer, he was knowledgeable, fearless and always courteous. He loved life, would try just about anything, and was comfortable in his own skin. He enjoyed people and loved to socialize. He never held a grudge and was never dispirited. He will be missed by a large circle of friends, family, colleagues, and students.He is survived by his wife Blair, sister Gladys Hartness, sons Stephen Smith, and soon-to-be daughter-in-law, Teri Nelson, and Gayle Smith and daughter-in-law Diane Laurion-Smith, his granddaughters Brandy Smith and Jessica Smith, Cousin Janne Harlow and family, nephew Tim Hartness and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Rose and Samuel Smith, his beloved sister Audrey Vossler, his dear friend Davida Tussman, and Blair's parents Richard and Luella Rhodes.On Friday, July 24, 2020, there will be a procession leaving Crippen & Flynn Woodside Chapel, 400 Woodside Road, Redwood City, California, meeting at noon. There will be an outside memorial service at Skylawn Memorial Park, at Highway 92 and Skyline Boulevard, at 1:15 p.m., followed by an outdoor reception at Vino Santo Bistro, 2030 Broadway Street in Redwood City, from 3:30 to 7:00 p.m.