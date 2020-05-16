Sammy GilJan 21, 1932 - May 14, 2020Santa ClaraSammy left us peacefully of natural causes. He was married to Bertha, his childhood sweetheart for what would have been 69 years on May 27. He will be missed by his beloved children Barry (Janet) and Bruce (Diane), by his five grandchildren and six great grandchildren. A favorite saying Sammy heard in Spain was "It is better to be, than seem to be." A memorial service will be announced at a future date.