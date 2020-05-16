Sammy Gil
1932 - 2020
Sammy Gil
Jan 21, 1932 - May 14, 2020
Santa Clara
Sammy left us peacefully of natural causes. He was married to Bertha, his childhood sweetheart for what would have been 69 years on May 27. He will be missed by his beloved children Barry (Janet) and Bruce (Diane), by his five grandchildren and six great grandchildren. A favorite saying Sammy heard in Spain was "It is better to be, than seem to be." A memorial service will be announced at a future date.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on May 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lima Family Santa Clara Mortuary
466 North Winchester Blvd
Santa Clara, CA 95050
4082962977
