Lima Family Santa Clara Mortuary
466 North Winchester Blvd
Santa Clara, CA 95050
(408) 296-2977
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
5:00 PM
Lima Family Santa Clara Mortuary
466 North Winchester Blvd
Santa Clara, CA 95050
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
10:30 AM
Holy Spirit Church
1200 Redmond
San Jose, CA
Samuel Anthony Cancilla Obituary
Samuel Anthony Cancilla
November 24, 1930 - June 5, 2019
San Jose
Passed away at home peacefully surrounded by his loving wife and 3 children.
A native of Johnstown, PA and Proud Veteran of the U.S.Navy.
Sam moved to California in 1961 and started a career as a Produce Merchandising Manager with Safeway Stores that span over 40 yrs, including 3 yrs in Hawaii.
In 1974, Sam met and married Inez, they went on to have a wonderful 44 yrs together.
Sam loved many things, Family, Christmas, Gardening, Travel, an avid collector of rocks and solar figurines, but most of all, Sam loved holding Inez's hand.
Sam was a proud member of the Italian Men's Club and also Italian Catholic Federation #2.
Sam is preceded in death by his parents, Anthony and Rose Cancilla, sister Rose (Charlie) Sparacino, and niece Rosemary Sparacino.
Sam is survived by his wife Inez, children Keith Malkon (Rickey Dawson), Lisa Hand (Brian) Paul Malkon (Tanya), grandchildren Kenzie and Riley Malkon, Ava and Ella Hand, nieces Nancy Jones (Jim), Gina Johnson (Skip) and nephew Sam Sparacino.
Sam will truly be missed by all.
Visitation begins at 5pm Sunday, June 23, with the Rosary at 7pm at Lima Family Santa Clara Mortuary. The Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30am Monday, June 24 at Holy Spirit Church, 1200 Redmond in San Jose, with burial following at Santa Clara Mission Cemetery.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on June 16, 2019
