|
|
Samuel Edward Wien
April 9, 1936 - July 25, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Samuel Edward Wien was born on April 9, 1936 in Avenal, California and passed away on July 25, 2019 at the age of 83 in San Jose. He was married for 62 years to his loving wife Francine and they have four children, Michele (Richard) Wien Carroll, Susan Wien, Martha Wien, Sam Wien, eleven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Sam was preceded in death by his mother and stepfather Velma and Manual Seimas, his father August Wien, and his brothers August Wien Jr., William (Diane) Wien and David Seimas, and brother in-law John Brandt. He is also survived by his sister Anita (Charles) Davidson, brother Leland (Bernice) Seimas, sister in-laws Rosemary Brandt, Janice (Jeff) Aber, Sunday Marzano, and many nieces and nephews.
Sam graduated from Willow Glen High School in 1954 and first worked as a Switchman for the railroad and then as a floor installer for many years. One of his greatest accomplishments was flying lessons he took at Reid-Hillview Airport and his solo flight to Marysville. Sam was a natural experimenter and loved to try things from the kitchen to the darkroom where he developed his beautiful portrait photographs, he loved to garden and grow exotic vegetables and plants, he loved to read, particularly historical accounts, and he was very proud of his family's pioneer history. Sam liked to explore backroads and garage sales, watch TV and old movies, tinker with computers and play computer games. Sam will be greatly missed. No services are planned. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to .
View the online memorial for Samuel Edward Wien
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Aug. 4, 2019