Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Holy Cross Church
580 Jackson St.
San Jose, CA
Sandra Ann Garofolo
April 23, 1951 - March 4, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Sandra Ann Garofolo, age 67, passed away in her sleep on Monday, March 4, 2019 due to complications from the flu. She was born in San Jose on April 23, 1951 to Manuel and Marie (Nunez) Bueno and was the youngest of four children. Sandra was married to Salvatore (Sam) Garofolo Jr. for nearly thirty-four years. Together, they raised her son from a previous marriage Antonio (Tito) and Sam's son from a previous marriage David. An alumna of James Lick High School, Evergreen Valley College, and San Jose State University, she spent the final eight years of her career at the Santa Clara County Office of the Public Administrator and Guardian. To her family, she will be remembered for being a world-class wife, loving sister, and amazing mother. Sandra was preceded in death by her parents and her eldest brother Manuel Jr. She is survived by her husband, two sons, daughter-in-law Qiqi, brother David, sister Karen, half-brothers John and Danny, half-sister Bonny, and numerous other family members. A funeral mass will take place at 1:00 PM, Saturday, March 30 at Holy Cross Church on 580 Jackson St., San Jose, CA. Following the service, a private celebration for friends and family will take place at 2:15 PM.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 26, 2019
