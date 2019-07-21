Mercury News Obituaries
Lima-Campagna-Alameda Mission Chapel
600 South Second Street
San Jose, CA 95112
408-288-9188
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
3:00 PM
Lima-Campagna-Alameda Mission Chapel
600 South Second Street
San Jose, CA
View Map
Vigil
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
6:00 PM
Lima-Campagna-Alameda Mission Chapel
600 South Second Street
San Jose, CA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
Most Holy Trinity Church
2040 Nassau Drive
San Jose, CA
View Map
Sandra D. Adayan


1947 - 2019
Sandra D. Adayan Obituary
Sandra D. Adayan
Sept. 27, 1947 – July. 16, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Sandra Adayan made her peace in her long battle with ALS on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 with her family by her side. Sandra was born in El Paso, TX and raised in San Jose, CA. She was married to her husband Alex L. Adayan for 49 years before he passed away on Aug. 23, 2011. Sandra's long career started as a youth working in the fields, which she left behind her after gaining her cosmetologist and esthetician license. She then ventured into the world of high tech where she became an engineering technician and worked on numerous high security projects such as the international space station. She even worked on the first version of the iPad mini.
Sandra is survived by her 2 son's Alexander, Arthur and her daughter Iris. She was a devoted grandmother to her 2 grandsons Joshua, Brandon and 2 great grandchildren Malia and Dylan.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Vigil Service Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 6:00 P.M. at LIMA-CAMPAGNA-ALAMEDA MISSION CHAPEL, 600 S. Second Street, San Jose, with Visitation beginning at 3:00 P.M. Funeral Mass Friday, July 26, 2019 at 10:30 A.M. at Most Holy Trinity Church, 2040 Nassau Drive, San Jose. Interment Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Placer County Cemetery, 250 Santa Clara Way, Lincoln, CA.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on July 21, 2019
