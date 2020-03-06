|
Sandra "Sandy" Friedman
Formerly of Millbrae
Sandra "Sandy" Friedman, 94, died Thursday, February 27, 2020, in Southern California from complications from Alzheimer's Disease, with her daughter, Sandy, at her bedside she peacefully passed away.
She leaves her daughter, Sandy Gruenberg and husband Raoul; son Randy Friedman and fiancée Jeanie, granddaughters Samantha Morgan (Gruenberg) and husband Emmanuel, Brynn Gruenberg, Amy Friedman, Jenny Friedman, and great granddaughters Hope and Emma Morgan. She was preceded in death by her spouse, Harold M. Friedman, who died in 1987 at the age of 67.
Born in San Francisco, Sandra lived in Millbrae, CA for 54 years until 2017 when she moved to Rancho Palos Verdes, CA to be cared for by her daughter, Sandy.
Sandy's life was devoted to taking care of her husband and children. In later years, she enjoyed volunteering at Peninsula Hospital, taking classes at CSM, and ballroom dancing which she participated in until 2017.
A private service was held on March 6. For friends wishing to express their condolences, the family suggests donations be made to the in memory of mom.
