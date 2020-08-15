Sandra Helen Caporale
Oct. 5, 1943 - Jul. 27, 2020
Resident of San Jose
Sandra Helen Caporale, age 76, passed away peacefully July 27, 2020. She was born October 5, 1943 in San Jose, California to James and Wilma Cook. She is survived by her husband Kenneth, her sons Michael and Christopher, daughter-in-law Teresa, and her grandchildren Cailyn and Haylee Caporale. All of them she loved and touched deeply. She was a wonderful wife, mother, mother-in-law and grandmother and always went above and beyond for her family. She will be deeply missed. May Sandra Rest In Peace. In lieu of sending flowers please donate to your favorite charity
