|
|
Sandra J. Alves
March 15, 1938 - August 13, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Sandra J. Alves passed away on August 13, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. She is survived by her children Lynn Baker, Paula Alves, Tony Alves, and Scott Alves, her longtime partner Dave Nazzisi, and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. She loved life and always had a smile on her face.
There are no words to describe how much she will be missed. Rest In Peace Mom, We Love You.
In lieu of flowers you may donate to .
Services will be held at Darling Fischer Chapel of the Hills 615 No. Santa Cruz Ave. Los Gatos, CA on Saturday, September 7th 2019 at 4:00pm. Reception to follow at Sandy's house.
View the online memorial for Sandra J. Alves
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Aug. 23, 2019