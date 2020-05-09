Sandra L. MijaresMar. 17, 1954 - Apr. 22, 2020Resident of BrentwoodSandra L. Mijares, 66, passed away on April 22, 2020 in Brentwood, CA. She was the wife of Michael, whom she shared 43 years together.Born in San Jose, she was the daughter of Lloyd and Lorene Zimmerman (both deceased). Sandra attained a Medical Assistant degree, building her career over 30 years in the healthcare field. Her favorite pastimes were arts and crafts, watching television, listening to music such as oldies and country western, and making many trips to Reno. She will be remembered most for the love she had for her grandchildren – they were the love of her life.Sandra is survived by her husband, Michael; children, Marcie, Michael, and Jessica; grandchildren, Derek, Maribel, Izel, Andrew (Duke), and Elvira; Siblings, Robert Joe (deceased), Barbara, Mildred, Marvin, Jack, and Linda. There will be no services at this time.