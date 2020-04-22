|
Sandra Lee Gedling
Sept. 2,1943-April 19,2020
Sunnyvale
Sandra Lee Gedling, age 76 of Sunnyvale, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Sunday, April 19, 2020. Born in San Jose to Seville and Jenny Junita Sept. 2, 1943, Sandy was a proud member of the Fleet Reserve Association, West Coast Region Branch #101 and Air Force Sergeants Association. Throughout her life she loved bingo, morning coffee, crossword puzzles, and most of all spending time with her family. She is survived by her Husband, Paul Gedling, her three children, Dannette Robb (Don Robb), Fred Bravo (Debra Bravo), Jeff Bravo (Deanine Bravo), Step-Daughter, Cheryl Smith (Bob Smith) six grand children, Zerlina Bettencourt, Seville Bravo (Araceli Bravo), Blayne Bettencourt (Kristen Bettencourt), Crystle Bravo, Nicole Bravo, and Rio Bravo, Step-Grandson, Shane Robinson, four Great-Grandchildren, Riley Bravo, Gage Bravo, Ayla Coker, Phoenix Bravo, and her five sisters, Barbara Allen, Charlotte Smith, Terry Junita, Jackie Busch, and Nancy Lunetta. A celebration of Sandy's life will be held at a later date for all to join.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Apr. 22, 2020