Sandra Lee Golden-DaSilva

12/27/1951 ~ 02/12/2019

Resident of Campbell

Sandra passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, February 12th, 2019. Sandy as her family and friends called her was born in Cincinnati, Ohio. When she was 5 years old her parents, Walter and Bernice moved their only daughter from Ohio to California to give their small family a new life in the Golden State. Sandy was excited for the move since she would be living closer to her favorite Aunt Opal and Uncle Pete in Sunnyvale.

She loved growing up in Santa Clara Valley. She would tell her daughters of the times when it was all fruit orchards in the valley and how she would earn money in the summer picking peaches and prunes.

A couple of years after she graduated from Camden High School, she gave birth to her first child Alaina. 3 1/2 years later she gave birth to her second child Heather. Sandy chose to stay home and take care of her daughters for 10 years until deciding to go back to school to pursue a career in the medical field. It was a perfect match for her because of her big heart and compassion for helping others. She worked for several medical practices in the Bay Area before retiring in 2010. After she retired, she volunteered at O'Connor Hospital for several years until her Grandson Preston was born. Sandy also had a passion for cooking that she shared with her grandson. They loved to bake and make soups when she would babysit. She also loved having her family over for the holiday's and sharing her incredible food. She will be truly missed and always be loved.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 20 years Alvaro DaSilva, Daughters Alaina Carr and Heather Golden, Son in law Bryan Carr and Grandson Preston Carr

A celebration of her life will take place on Saturday, June 22nd, 2019 at 10:30am at Venture Christian Church 16845 Hicks Rd. Los Gatos, CA 95032.





