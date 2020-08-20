1/1
Sandra Mae Silva
1960 - 2020
April 3, 1960 - August 9, 2020
Resident of Milpitas
Entered into rest Sunday August 9th, 2020 in Sacramento, California. She was 60 years old. Born in Oakland, California on April 3rd, 1960 and had been a resident of Milpitas, California for the past 27 years. She attended Hayward High School, worked in electronics and was a beloved wife and mother of three. She very much enjoyed writing short stories, making up songs or playing with her dog. Sandra was happiest when reading a book or swimming.
She is survived by her husband of 32 years, Michael Silva of Milpitas, California, her son Steven Yeates, her daughter Jessica Yeates, two half siblings and is predeceased by her son Christopher Silva. Sandra will also be extremely missed by her dog Bingo of 4 years and many friends and distant relatives.
Private services to be held due to the Covid-19 restrictions.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Aug. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lima Family Santa Clara Mortuary
466 North Winchester Blvd
Santa Clara, CA 95050
4082962977
