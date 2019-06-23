Sandro Recchio

March 30th 1938 - June 18th 2019

San Jose

Sandro (Rex) Recchio

Sandro Recchio was born on March 30, 1938 in San Jose, as the beloved only child of Mary and Frank Recchio. A proud product of the Jesuit educational system, he attended St. Joseph Elementary School, Bellarmine High School and Santa Clara University.

In 1960 he married Judith Gilroy and they travelled cross country to Virginia where he served for six months as a quartermaster in the U.S. Army. They had 4 children together before Judith passed away in 1970. Later that year, he met Linda Christensen and her children and they married in October of 1971. Together they raised their six children, at one time having six teenagers!! Mr. Recchio is survived by his wife Linda, their children Lisa Christensen, Robert Recchio, Mike Recchio (Mary), Stephen Christensen (Joyce Caffey), Judith Recchio (Bill Haigh), and John Recchio (Dawn), five grandchildren, three great grandchildren and a new grandson due later this month. After 35 years working for Santa Clara County, Mr. Recchio retired to spend time in his garden, barbecuing and cooking Italian food for family and friends, while continuing to support the membership of the Santa Clara County Retirees Association.

A memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Christopher's Church in San Jose on Monday, June 24 at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers please consider donations to Sacred Heart Community Center or The Thrift Box benefiting Lucille Packard Children's Hospital Stanford.





