Sanford "Stan" Arthur Berliner
Aug. 16, 1936 - Apr. 22, 2020
Saratoga
Sanford "Stan" Arthur Berliner died peacefully at home on Tuesday, April 22, 2020 at the age of 83, surrounded by loved ones, following a courageous battle against the neurological disease progressive supranuclear palsy diagnosed in 2017.
A true California native, Stan was born and raised in San Francisco, and was the son of Miriam and Bernhardt Berliner. In his youth, Stan sold newspapers and peanuts throughout the City. He graduated from Lincoln High School in 1954, UC Berkeley in 1958 and UC Berkeley School of Law in 1961.
Stan became a captain in the Army, serving as a Judge Advocate General in Washington D.C. He returned to practice law in the Bay Area and founded Berliner Cohen in San Jose in 1969. Over 48 years, Stan remained a mentor to many attorneys, brought great legal talent to the firm, and became one of the Bay Area's preeminent real estate attorneys. His expertise and creative approach to dealmaking attracted clients that have impacted and shaped Silicon Valley in immeasurable ways, including the Sobrato Organization, Southern Pacific Railroad, Sequoia Pacific Development Company, the Campbell Estate, Kimball Small Properties, FMC, the San Jose Sharks, the Oakland A's and Federal Realty Investment Trust (Santana Row), among many prestigious clients. Stan retired in 2017 after 50 years of practice and was honored by San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo and the city council when they dubbed March 9, 2017 as "Stan Berliner Day."
Stan had a passion for golf and was a longtime member of La Rinconada and Monterey Peninsula Country Clubs. He loved to travel and with great curiosity and gusto explored the country and the globe with friends and family. Stan delighted in good food and fine dining and had a knack for finding the best places to eat wherever he went.
Stan's greatest affection and devotion was saved for his family. He cherished every moment he had with them, whether golfing, traveling, eating, teaching or conversing. He supported and nurtured every goal and desire of his wife, children and grandchildren.
Stan leaves his wife and love of his life Jan, his daughter Terry and partner Erick, his daughter Shelly, his son Brian and partner Faith, his daughter Alison and fiancé Colin, and his deeply adored grandchildren Spencer, Taylor and Adeline, who will all miss eating ice cream with Grandpa. Stan is also survived by his brother Artie, sister Sandy and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service was held, via Zoom, on Sunday April 26, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to:
•Hospice of the Valley, 4850 Union Avenue, San Jose, CA 95124
•Congregation Shir Hadash, 20 Cherry Blossom Lane, Los Gatos, CA 95032
•Berkeley School of Law - law.berkeley.edu/giving
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Apr. 30, 2020