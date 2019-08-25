Mercury News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cusimano Family Colonial Mortuary
96 W El Camino Real
Mountain View, CA 94040
(650) 968-4453
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of the Resurrection
725 Cascade Dr.
Sunnyvale, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Santos Blasquez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Santos "Sandy" Blasquez


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Santos "Sandy" Blasquez Obituary
Santos "Sandy" Blasquez
Resident of Sunnyvale
Santos "Sandy" Blasquez born April 10, 1923, died peacefully on Sunday August 18, 2019, of congestive heart failure. Santos was preceded in death by his wife of 76 years, Lucille Blasquez. Loving father of Carol (Eric) Paulson, David (Rae) Blasquez and Gordon (Debbie) Blasquez. Candy Grandpa to Greg (Jen) Paulson, Kurt (Cathy) Paulson, Brian (Belen) Blasquez, Erin (Mark) Carlisle, and Wende (Cubie) Hernandez. Great Candy Grandpa of 13. He is preceded in death by 6 siblings. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Sandy will be missed physically but will live in spirit with all that he touched.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, August 28th, at 11 am at Church of the Resurrection, 725 Cascade Dr., Sunnyvale. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Los Altos. Contributions preferred to Villa Siena Foundation, , or St. Jude's Hospital.


View the online memorial for Santos "Sandy" Blasquez
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Santos's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cusimano Family Colonial Mortuary
Download Now