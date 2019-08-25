|
|
Santos "Sandy" Blasquez
Resident of Sunnyvale
Santos "Sandy" Blasquez born April 10, 1923, died peacefully on Sunday August 18, 2019, of congestive heart failure. Santos was preceded in death by his wife of 76 years, Lucille Blasquez. Loving father of Carol (Eric) Paulson, David (Rae) Blasquez and Gordon (Debbie) Blasquez. Candy Grandpa to Greg (Jen) Paulson, Kurt (Cathy) Paulson, Brian (Belen) Blasquez, Erin (Mark) Carlisle, and Wende (Cubie) Hernandez. Great Candy Grandpa of 13. He is preceded in death by 6 siblings. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Sandy will be missed physically but will live in spirit with all that he touched.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, August 28th, at 11 am at Church of the Resurrection, 725 Cascade Dr., Sunnyvale. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Los Altos. Contributions preferred to Villa Siena Foundation, , or St. Jude's Hospital.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Aug. 25, 2019