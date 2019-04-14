|
|
Sarah D Marks
August 6, 1938 - April 9, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Sarah Dolores Marks passed away on Tuesday, April 9th in the comfort of her home surrounded by those who love her. She is survived by her devoted husband George, her loving children David Marks (Teresa), Steven Marks (Stephani Kittling), a granddaughter Amirah Kittling, and sisters Inez from St. Louis, Mo, Portia from Indianapolis, IN and a brother Carson from Savannah, Ga. She was predeceased by her son Glenn Marks.
A rosary will be held Wednesday, April 17th at 6:30pm, at Lima Family Erickson in Willow Glen. Thursday, April 18th a graveside service will begin at 10:00am at Los Gatos Memorial Park.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Apr. 14, 2019