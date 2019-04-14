Mercury News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lima Family Erickson Memorial Chapel
710 Willow Street
San Jose, CA 95125
(408) 295-5160
Rosary
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
6:30 PM
Lima Family Erickson Memorial Chapel
710 Willow Street
San Jose, CA 95125
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Los Gatos Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Sarah Marks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sarah D. Marks


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sarah D. Marks Obituary
Sarah D Marks
August 6, 1938 - April 9, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Sarah Dolores Marks passed away on Tuesday, April 9th in the comfort of her home surrounded by those who love her. She is survived by her devoted husband George, her loving children David Marks (Teresa), Steven Marks (Stephani Kittling), a granddaughter Amirah Kittling, and sisters Inez from St. Louis, Mo, Portia from Indianapolis, IN and a brother Carson from Savannah, Ga. She was predeceased by her son Glenn Marks.
A rosary will be held Wednesday, April 17th at 6:30pm, at Lima Family Erickson in Willow Glen. Thursday, April 18th a graveside service will begin at 10:00am at Los Gatos Memorial Park.


View the online memorial for Sarah D Marks
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now