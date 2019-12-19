|
|
Sarah Jane (Bassett) Souza
Resident of Campbell
Age 76, passed away at El Camino Hospital in Los Gatos on 12/13/2019.
Sarah was the beloved wife of the late Manual Souza. Devoted mother of Kelly Pena (Marcues), Joe Souza (Ann) and John Souza (Shari), Loving grandmother to Jon, Jeremy, Sarah, Jonathan, Joshua, Jessica, Rebecca, Jedemiyah and kainoa. And a close friend to many.
Sarah was a loving woman who will be dearly missed.
Wake, Sunday 12/22/19 at 7 pm (visitation 6-9). Viewing, Monday 12/23/19 at 10 am. Both days at Lima Family Santa Clara. Graveside, Monday 12/23/19 at 12 noon at Santa Clara Mission Cemetery.
View the online memorial for Sarah Jane (Bassett) Souza
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Dec. 19, 2019