Services
Lima Family Santa Clara Mortuary
466 North Winchester Blvd
Santa Clara, CA 95050
(408) 296-2977
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Lima Family Santa Clara Mortuary
466 North Winchester Blvd
Santa Clara, CA 95050
Wake
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
7:00 PM
Lima Family Santa Clara Mortuary
466 North Winchester Blvd
Santa Clara, CA 95050
Viewing
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Lima Family Santa Clara Mortuary
466 North Winchester Blvd
Santa Clara, CA 95050
Graveside service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Santa Clara Mission Cemetery
Sarah Jane (Bassett) Souza


1943 - 2019
Sarah Jane (Bassett) Souza Obituary
Sarah Jane (Bassett) Souza
Resident of Campbell
Age 76, passed away at El Camino Hospital in Los Gatos on 12/13/2019.
Sarah was the beloved wife of the late Manual Souza. Devoted mother of Kelly Pena (Marcues), Joe Souza (Ann) and John Souza (Shari), Loving grandmother to Jon, Jeremy, Sarah, Jonathan, Joshua, Jessica, Rebecca, Jedemiyah and kainoa. And a close friend to many.
Sarah was a loving woman who will be dearly missed.
Wake, Sunday 12/22/19 at 7 pm (visitation 6-9). Viewing, Monday 12/23/19 at 10 am. Both days at Lima Family Santa Clara. Graveside, Monday 12/23/19 at 12 noon at Santa Clara Mission Cemetery.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Dec. 19, 2019
