Sarah Leitch Holden
Dec. 13, 1950 - Oct. 29, 2020
Resident of Los Altos, CA
Sarah Leitch Holden "Sally", 69, of Los Altos, California, peacefully passed away on October 29, 2020, with her loving family by her side. Sally is survived by her husband Dan Holden, her two children John Leitch and Jennifer Leitch Garratt, her mother Constance Gannon, sisters Nancy Gallo, Susan French and Jane Gannon, her daughter-in-law Megan Leitch, her son-in-law Justin Garratt as well as three grandchildren and many loving nieces and nephews. Sally was born on December 13, 1950, to her parents John Gannon and Constance Kiepe Gannon in Orange, New Jersey. Sally graduated from Westfield High School in Westfield, New Jersey. She later attended Cedar Crest College earning a degree in English and subsequently earned a Master's degree in Psychology from Seton Hall University. Sally dedicated her life to teaching, mentoring and counselling young adults. Sally started her teaching career working at Terrill Middle School in Scotch Plains, New Jersey, teaching middle school English. Following a move to California in 1994, Sally was hired at Saint Francis High School as a teacher ultimately spending over twenty-four years working as a counselor in the Guidance & Counseling Department. Sally took great pride in starting the Teen Awareness Program at Saint Francis, a program built to promote diversity, equality and inclusion amongst the student body. Sally retired from Saint Francis High School in 2019. Sally's passion for education and helping teenagers led her to build a small business, along with her husband, to work with high school students, advising and guiding them on the college admission process. Sally loved playing tennis with her family, spending time on the beach or sharing a glass of chardonnay with friends. Sally touched the lives of many and will be remembered forever as a wonderful Mother and Grandmother. A celebration of Sally's life is being planned for the summer of 2021. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made in her honor to P.S. ARTS, a nonprofit organization supporting arts education for underprivileged youth in California, a foundation near and dear to Sally's heart. (www.psarts.org
) View the online memorial for Sarah Leitch Holden