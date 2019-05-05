In Loving Memory

Sarah Monahan

February 1959 to April 2019

Sarah Monahan, loving wife and mother of three passed away on Monday, April 8, 2019.



She was born in February of 1960 in Cairo, Egypt to Youssef and Martha Fouad. She received her Master's degree in Education and Mathematics from the University of Virginia. In July of 1987, she married Patrick Monahan and moved to Monte Sereno, CA. Together they raised three beautiful daughters, Rose, Isabelle, and Grace.



Sarah spoke three languages and had a passion for art and cooking. She was an avid runner, enjoyed conversations about politics, and was a gifted home designer and expert gardener.



Sarah is survived by her husband, three children, her sister Mariam Fouad, and brother Hesham Fouad of Arlington, VA. Her generous loving spirit will be missed by all who knew her.





