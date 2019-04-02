Sarina Marie Goodman

April 26, 1919-March 27, 2019

San Jose

Sarina Marie Goodman was born in Erie, Pennsylvania on April 26, 1919. Upon her passing, she was one month shy of her 100th birthday.

Sarina was raised in Jamestown, New York where she attended St. James Elementary School, Jefferson Middle School, and Jamestown High School.

During the 1930's Sarina and her family moved out to California. In 1941, when World War ll broke out, she went to work in a frozen food plant. In 1946, Sarina met and married Sam Goodman. Sam was "Career Navy" and they traveled extensively. Soon after, Sarina and Sam started their family in San Jose, CA. They had three children; Michael, Thomas, and Bonnie.

Sally went to San Jose City College later in life and had a long lasting career at the County of Santa Clara's tax department as an Administrative Assistant.

Sarina loved to dance. She spent many nights and weekends dancing and she met wonderful friends along the way. Sarina enjoyed gardening, cooking, singing, and being around her family. Her faith was strong and it supported her through many times in her life. She will always be remembered for her optimistic attitude and her love for family and friends. Sarina is survived by her children Michael Goodman and daughter-in-law Mary Goodman, Thomas Goodman and daughter-in-law Judy Goodman, daughter Bonnie Dawes and son-in-law Joe Dawes along with many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Services will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at 3:00 p.m.





