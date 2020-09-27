Saskia CotyNovember 25, 1942 - September 17, 2020Resident of San JoseOn Thursday, 17 September 2020, Saskia Groenier Coty peacefully passed from this life to her heavenly one, in the presence of her beloved family. Her 77 years were a sparkling testament to her fortitude, tenacity, and unfailing love of life. She never did anything in half measures; her sense of adventure and love of people were shaped by her early life. Born in the Netherlands (Lage Vuursche) and relocating to British Columbia as a young girl and back to the Netherlands as a teenager, she eventually married her husband, Frederick Coty (of Presque Isle, Maine) in Toronto, Canada, in February, 1963, whom she met during her service as the secretary to the American Commander of Soesterberg Air Base. Their young family of four moved from Connecticut to California in 1969, where they grew to seven.A pioneer of homeschooling, she advocated tirelessly for education, serving on school boards and volunteering in school libraries. A bibliophile, she believed that reading opened all pathways to knowledge and learning, and she loved nothing more than gifting children and friends with favorite books. Her years of camping and travel instilled a love of the outdoors and adventure in all her children, inspiring all of them to travel the world widely.She was predeceased by her beloved parents, Ubbo and Siebrigje Groenier (née Veltman); her siblings, Frouckje Molijn, Tjaerda Groenier (both of the Netherlands) and Sybrechje Campbell (of Tennessee). She is survived by her beloved husband, Frederick; her brother, Ubbo Groenier (of British Columbia); her children, Ubbo (Jin), Monty, Holly, Shane, and Sarah; and four wonderful grandchildren, Sierra, Julia, Dylan and Travis.We honor her legacy by celebrating what she valued most: love, generosity, family, children, and a passionate belief that we leave the world a better place for those who come after us. Requiescat in pace.In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to St. Jude Gift Funds for Saskia Groenier Coty.