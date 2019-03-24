Mercury News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Willow Glen Funeral Home
1039 Lincoln Ave
San Jose, CA 95125
(408) 295-6446
Resources
More Obituaries for Satoru Takagi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Satoru Takagi

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Satoru Takagi Obituary
Satoru Takagi
Resident of San Jose
Satoru born in Salem, Oregon at the age 88 passed away peacefully on February 22, 2019 in San Jose, CA. Beloved husband (62 years) of Jane M. Takagi, loving Father of Linda (Bryan) Nishimoto of Mt. View, Steven and Brian Takagi of San Jose. Dear Grandfather of Cori and Cherilyn Nishimoto. Pre-deceased by parents Denjiro and Ichi Takagi, siblings Shizuye Furukawa, Isamu Takagi, Yurico Iwanaga, and Masaru Takagi. Survived by Satsuki Santo, Tom Takagi and many nieces and nephews. Member of San Jose Buddhist Church Betsuin, Yu-Ai Kai, Southside Anglers, and South Bay Area Hiroshima Nekkei Jin Kai. Private funeral have been held.


View the online memorial for Satoru Takagi
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Willow Glen Funeral Home
Download Now