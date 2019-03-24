|
|
Satoru Takagi
Resident of San Jose
Satoru born in Salem, Oregon at the age 88 passed away peacefully on February 22, 2019 in San Jose, CA. Beloved husband (62 years) of Jane M. Takagi, loving Father of Linda (Bryan) Nishimoto of Mt. View, Steven and Brian Takagi of San Jose. Dear Grandfather of Cori and Cherilyn Nishimoto. Pre-deceased by parents Denjiro and Ichi Takagi, siblings Shizuye Furukawa, Isamu Takagi, Yurico Iwanaga, and Masaru Takagi. Survived by Satsuki Santo, Tom Takagi and many nieces and nephews. Member of San Jose Buddhist Church Betsuin, Yu-Ai Kai, Southside Anglers, and South Bay Area Hiroshima Nekkei Jin Kai. Private funeral have been held.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 24, 2019