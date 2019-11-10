|
|
Satsuki Santo
Resident of San Jose
Satsuki Santo passed away peacefully on Nov. 1, 2019 in San Jose at the age of 91 from complications from Parkinson's Disease. She was a long time member of the San Jose Betsuin, Yu-Ai-Kai and the San Jose Zebras. She enjoyed crafts, line dancing, traveling, and many activities with her family and friends.
Beloved mother to Teri (Norris) Hirota, Dan, Rick (Lori) Santo, Debbie (Ron) Woo. Loving grandmother to Michael (Diana) and Cary Hirota; Nicole, Ryan, David and Alex (Amy) Santo; Kyle and Jake Woo. She was preceded in death by her husband, Herman Santo and her siblings: Larry, Satoru and Masaru Takagi; Shizue Furukawa and Yurico Iwanaga. Survived by brother, Tom Takagi.
A Memorial Service will be held on Nov. 16, 2019 at 4:00pm at the San Jose Buddhist Church Betsuin, 640 N 5th St, San Jose.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 10, 2019