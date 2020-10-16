Saundra (Sandy) May D'Amato
Nov. 7, 1936 - Oct. 9, 2020
Resident of Sunnyvale, CA
Those who were blessed by her love will always cherish long coffee talks, laughter during shopping trips, gifts of crafts from her heart, and of course hold closely the hugs and love that she gave. Her love for her family and friends was always first and will be the spirit that goes on with us.
Sandy leaves an amazing legacy to continue on in her husband Vincent, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Funeral Service Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at 12:00PM with Visitation beginning at 10:00AM at LIMA & CAMPAGNA SUNNYVALE MORTUARY, 1315 Hollenbeck Avenue, Sunnyvale. Entombment will follow at Alta Mesa Memorial Park in Palo Alto at 2:00PM.
Donations in lieu of flowers can be made in the name of Sandy D'Amato to the following charities:
Salvation Army West (Western Territory Gift Planning Office), Susan G. Komen Foundation, and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital View the online memorial for Saundra (Sandy) May D'Amato