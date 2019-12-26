|
Scott Kenneth Bunker
June 23, 1960 - December 3, 2019
Laguna Beach, California
Scott Kenneth Bunker passed away on December 3, 2019 at the age of 59 in Laguna Beach, CA. He was born in San Fransisco on June 23, 1960 and raised by Ken and JoAnne Bunker in the suburbs of Santa Clara, CA. He graduated at Cupertino High School, then attended San Jose State University where he studied Aeronautical Operations for 4 years. From a young age he developed a love for flying which started out as a result of his father being a pilot for United Airlines. It was during this time that he obtained his own pilots license and this continued to be one of his passions throughout the remainder of his life. In 1982, he started with Fedex as a Courier and moved his way up throughout the course of 34 years. He retired in 2016 as Vice President/General Manager AGFS of the Western Region of Fedex Express, a job he was extremely proud of. He won numerous awards for outstanding leadership including the prestigious 5 Star Award and the Fedex Presidential Award. Throughout his life he always planned fun family vacations, concerts, and sporting events. He loved The Eagles, Frank Sinatra and Santana the most. He was survived by the pride and joy of his life, Danielle and Rebecca Bunker from a former marriage with Deborah Bunker. Also survived by long time girlfriend, Julie Gans, whom he met on a trip to Rome, Italy back in 2014. He spent the remainder of his life in Laguna Beach where they shared a home and dog, Breezy, named after his fathers plane. Preceded in death by Kenneth and JoAnne Bunker (parents) and also survived by brother Mark and his wife Karen Bunker (Ryan, Nicci, Matthew, Catherine) and sister Becky and husband Don Wilson (Curtis, Bree, Adam).
The memorial service will be held on Saturday January 18, 2020 at 2:00 PM followed by reception at the Laguna Cliffs Marriott Resort & Spa in Dana Point.
If you have any further questions, please feel free to contact Danielle ([email protected]) or Rebecca ([email protected]). All are welcome.
714-633-1442
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Dec. 26, 2019