Scott Mushock
Oct. 23, 1965 - Feb. 28, 2020
Resident of San Jose
Scott Mushock, 54, of San Jose, CA, passed away on Feb. 28, 2020. Scott was born in Binghamton, NY, but spent most of his years in San Jose, CA. Scott was a graduate of Archbishop Mitty High School and Chico State University. He was employed in sales and marketing and also as a bartender/manager of a restaurant in downtown San Jose.
Scott married the love of his life, Jodi Newman, who preceded him in death. He is survived by his parents, John and Sandra Mushock; brother, Jeffrey Mushock; niece, Kiana Mushock; mother-in-law, Jane Newman Farlow; sister-in-law, Janet Newman Torres; and many cousins.
There will be no services, per Scott's wishes. He will be laid to rest with his beloved late wife, Jodi. Memorial contributions can be made to Ronald McDonald House, Sand Hill Rd, Palo Alto, CA in Scott and Jodi's names.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 15, 2020