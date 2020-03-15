Mercury News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beddingfield Funeral Service
4323 Moorpark Ave Ste C
San Jose, CA 95129
408-777-8100

Scott Mushock


1965 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Scott Mushock Obituary
Scott Mushock
Oct. 23, 1965 - Feb. 28, 2020
Resident of San Jose
Scott Mushock, 54, of San Jose, CA, passed away on Feb. 28, 2020. Scott was born in Binghamton, NY, but spent most of his years in San Jose, CA. Scott was a graduate of Archbishop Mitty High School and Chico State University. He was employed in sales and marketing and also as a bartender/manager of a restaurant in downtown San Jose.
Scott married the love of his life, Jodi Newman, who preceded him in death. He is survived by his parents, John and Sandra Mushock; brother, Jeffrey Mushock; niece, Kiana Mushock; mother-in-law, Jane Newman Farlow; sister-in-law, Janet Newman Torres; and many cousins.
There will be no services, per Scott's wishes. He will be laid to rest with his beloved late wife, Jodi. Memorial contributions can be made to Ronald McDonald House, Sand Hill Rd, Palo Alto, CA in Scott and Jodi's names.


View the online memorial for Scott Mushock
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Scott's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Beddingfield Funeral Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -