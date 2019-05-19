Scott Raleigh Sawyer

Resident of San Jose

Dr. Scott R. Sawyer, age 58, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 27th, 2019 at his home in San Jose, California. He was born on October 4th, 1960 in Winter Park, Florida. He attended McKean High School in Wilmington, Delaware, received an undergraduate degree in Physics at Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and held advanced degrees in Astronomy from the University of Texas at Austin and in Engineering from Stanford University. He had a keen interest in space. After settling in California, he worked for NASA Ames, Space Systems/Loral, Caelum Research Corporation, and Lockheed Martin as principle engineer or lead on various missions operation teams, or provided systems support on many successful missions including Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite (GOES and GOES-R), New Millennium Deep Space One, Pathfinder, Landsat, Lunar Crater Observation and Sensing Satellite (LCROSS), and most recently on Interface Region Imaging Spectrograph (IRIS). He was founding partner of several technical companies specializing in aerospace systems engineering. Scott was an adventurous man who enjoyed the fullest of simple pleasures. Over a twenty-year span, he coached both of his daughters' soccer teams "Surf Girls" (Na Wahine o ke Nalu – women of the surf) never missing a game and to first place finishes in many competitive tournaments. He was on the board on the West Valley Youth soccer league for many years and was the referee coordinator and arbiter. At his daughters' schools, he was a parent volunteer for many field trips, math tutor, mentor to both of his daughters' teams in the Tech Challenges, wrote many college letters of recommendations for members of the Surf Girls' soccer teams, and coached JV girls soccer teams at Westlake and Lincoln High Schools. With his daughters, he went on geocaching adventures across the US and orienteering. His hobbies were flying, scuba diving, and martial arts (JuJitsu black belt). He proudly and successfully completed the Tough Mudder challenge in 2010.

In 2014 he was diagnosed with ALS but never stopped living and fighting to make every day count. Even after his ALS diagnosis, he continued his soccer coaching from his wheelchair finally retiring in 2017 and continued to work from home using a specialized computer. He lived vicariously through both of his daughters towards the end of his time. He was preceded in death by his father Donald Sawyer and mother Madeline Miller Sawyer.

He is survived by his wife Colleen, daughters Lauren and Kelly, sister Dr. Linda Bradley of Columbus Ohio, stepmother Nancy Sawyer of Auburn Maine, many nieces and nephews, and by Emerson, his faithful companion and service dog.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the ALS Association Restricted to Patient and Community Services.

A Celebration of Life will be held on June 30th at Campbell Community Center Orchard City Banquet Hall starting at 3:30 pm. Feel free to post memories, stories, pictures, or condolences on http://www.never-gone.com/memorials/scottsawyer. The website will be periodically updated. If planning to attend the celebration and/or wish to speak during the program, email [email protected]





