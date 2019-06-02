Scott Raleigh Sawyer

Resident of San Jose

Dr. Scott R. Sawyer, age 58, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 27th, 2019 at his home in San Jose, California. In 2014 he was diagnosed with ALS, but he continued coaching his daughter's West Valley '99 Surf Girls soccer team from his wheelchair, finally retiring as coach in 2017 and continued to work as a NASA Ames contractor from home using a specialized computer. Despite ALS, his intellect, sense of humor, and love for his family were undiminished. Throughout his life, he remained a voracious reader, music and movie buff, and collector of Dilbert cartoons.

He was preceded in death by his father Donald Sawyer and mother Madeline Miller Sawyer. He is survived by his wife Colleen, daughters Lauren and Kelly, sister Dr. Linda Bradley of Columbus Ohio, stepmother Nancy Sawyer of Auburn Maine, many nieces and nephews, and by Emerson, his faithful companion and service dog.

A Celebration of Life will be held on June 30th at Campbell Community Center Orchard City Banquet Hall. Feel free to post memories, stories, pictures, or condolences on http://www.never-gone.com/memorials/scottsawyer. The website will be periodically updated. If attending the celebration and/or wish to speak during the program, email [email protected]





