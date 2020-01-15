Mercury News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lima Family Santa Clara Mortuary
466 North Winchester Blvd
Santa Clara, CA 95050
(408) 296-2977
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lima Family Santa Clara Mortuary
466 North Winchester Blvd
Santa Clara, CA 95050
View Map
Rosary
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
7:00 PM
Lima Family Santa Clara Mortuary
466 North Winchester Blvd
Santa Clara, CA 95050
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Justin's Parish
Resources
More Obituaries for Sebastian Carrasco
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sebastian D. Carrasco


1925 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sebastian D. Carrasco Obituary
Sebastian D. Carrasco
January 20, 1925 - January 6, 2020
Santa Clara
Sebastian passed peacefully on January 6 at 5pm in his home of 65 years, with his loving family by his side.
He's survived by his children Louise, Albert, Ernest, four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
He enlisted in the U.S. Army and served his country proud as a WWII Veteran. He returned home and married the love of his life Esther Delgado.
He worked for the city of Santa Clara for 26 years until he retired at the age of 65. He enjoyed the outdoors including hunting, camping, and vacationing with his family.
Visitation is scheduled at Lima Family Santa Clara Monday January 20, 5pm to 7, and Rosary at 7pm. The Funeral Mass is scheduled at St. Justin's Parish Tuesday January 21 at 11am, followed by burial at Santa Clara Mission Cemetery.


View the online memorial for Sebastian D. Carrasco
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sebastian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lima Family Santa Clara Mortuary
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -