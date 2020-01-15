|
Sebastian D. Carrasco
January 20, 1925 - January 6, 2020
Santa Clara
Sebastian passed peacefully on January 6 at 5pm in his home of 65 years, with his loving family by his side.
He's survived by his children Louise, Albert, Ernest, four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
He enlisted in the U.S. Army and served his country proud as a WWII Veteran. He returned home and married the love of his life Esther Delgado.
He worked for the city of Santa Clara for 26 years until he retired at the age of 65. He enjoyed the outdoors including hunting, camping, and vacationing with his family.
Visitation is scheduled at Lima Family Santa Clara Monday January 20, 5pm to 7, and Rosary at 7pm. The Funeral Mass is scheduled at St. Justin's Parish Tuesday January 21 at 11am, followed by burial at Santa Clara Mission Cemetery.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 15, 2020