Serene FlaxMay 25, 1924-July 13, 2020Redwood CitySerene Flax, 96, of Redwood City, CA, passed away peacefully July 13, 2020. Daughter of Walter and Florence Gottstein, she was born May 25, 1924 in Chicago, Ill. She was married to Donald Flax for 61 years who preceded her in death. She is survived by her children, Robert Flax (Susan), Carole Segall (John(deceased)), Patrice Thomas (Craig), her sister Barbara Berg, her grandchildren, Lauren Segall, Brad Segall, Alison Hainline and Sarah Flax, four great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.Besides raising her family, Serene was an extraordinary artist and was still painting and drawing until her death. She will be remembered for her creativity, vibrant and outgoing personality, and her love of her family and friends.