Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Shara Ferrara
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shara Don Ferrara


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Shara Don Ferrara Obituary
Shara Don Ferrara
February 17, 1939 - April 13, 2019
San Jose
It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Shara Don Ferrara.
She is survived by Donnie Ferrara, her husband of 61 years, her children,
Sandy (Chris) Carvalho, Terry (Trace) St. Germain, Joe (Jeannine) Ferrara and David (Maria) Ferrara, 13 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren.
Private Services have been held.


View the online memorial for Shara Don Ferrara
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.