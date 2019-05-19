|
Shara Don Ferrara
February 17, 1939 - April 13, 2019
San Jose
It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Shara Don Ferrara.
She is survived by Donnie Ferrara, her husband of 61 years, her children,
Sandy (Chris) Carvalho, Terry (Trace) St. Germain, Joe (Jeannine) Ferrara and David (Maria) Ferrara, 13 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren.
Private Services have been held.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on May 19, 2019