Sharon Ann Vannatta-Moody
May 26, 1954 - January 30, 2020
Rio Vista
Sharon was born in San Jose California and raised in Santa Clara, California. Graduated from Wilcox High School in 1973. She was a member of the Santa Clara Vanguard in 1968 and 1969. She married Dave Moody in 1996 in Lake Tahoe, Nevada. They shortly after moved to Rio Vista in Solano County. For the past 20 years they have been lovingly raising and showing King Charles Cavalier Spaniels throughout the Nation.
Sharon worked at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center for 23 years as a registered Medical Assistant.
Sharon is survived by her husband of 24 years Dave Moody, her father Julius Ray Vannatta, her brother Dan and Maya Vannatta, her nephews Ryan and Sherann Vannatta, Brandon and Lacy Vannatta and Nicholas Salvucci.
Visitation is scheduled at 10:30am on Monday, February 10 at Lima Family Santa Clara Mortuary. A funeral service is at 12:30pm, followed by burial at Santa Clara Mission Cemetery.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 7, 2020