Sharon Melton
1936 - 2020
San Jose
Sharon Ann Melton, 83, passed peacefully in San Jose due to complications from congestive heart failure. She was raised in western New York state. A Registered Nurse for over 40 years, she spent most of that time in the Bay Area of California. She was witty, creative, and a pet lover. She also loved flowers and plants, as well as the outdoors, especially the June Lake area. Travelling and visiting friends and family delighted her. She enjoyed making cakes for any occasion. She was an enthusiastic supporter of jazz, theater, local arts, and environmental causes. She was an active member of AA and 32 years sober. Christian at her death. Widow of Robert Lee Melton, she is survived by sister Shirley, sons Randy and Dale, daughters-in-law Flor and Jennifer, and grandchildren Ruth and Sam. A memorial service will be held at a date and location that will be announced later. The family requests that donations be made to the Sierra Club or the San Jose Jazz Society.


View the online memorial for Sharon Melton

Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jul. 11, 2020.
