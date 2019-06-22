Sharon Pardini

Oct. 25, 1952 - June 18, 2019

Resident of San Jose

Sharon was born in Davenport Iowa and moved to California when she was four years old. She attended Santa Clara University where she earned two undergraduate degrees and a master's degree. She also attended UC Santa Cruz where she earned a Learning Handicapped Credential. Sharon served in the Jesuit Volunteer Corps in Fairbanks Alaska for two years.

Her professional career included almost twenty years as an elementary school teacher, five years as an elementary school principal and two years as a high school teacher at Bellarmine College Preparatory in San Jose, California. She volunteered as a teacher and as a Child Advocate for many years while raising a family of four children and three grandchildren. She also was an active parishioner at Saint Anthony Catholic church in San Jose.

Memorial Mass will be held Saturday, July 6th at 10:30 am at Saint Anthony Catholic Church, 20101 McKean Road, San Jose, California, 95120.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to .





