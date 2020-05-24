Sharon Sue (Preston) Severson
March 15, 1942 ~ May 13, 2020
Resident of San Jose
Sharon Severson passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at 78 years old after a battle with cancer. She died surrounded by her husband, two sons and their wives.
She was born in San Francisco and graduated a proud Cherokee of Sequoia High School in Redwood City. Sharon's professional life included working her way up from Teller to Operations Manager at Wells Fargo Bank for 21 years. After banking she enjoyed bookkeeping for her friends and their company for lunch.
She cultivated a rich tapestry of extended family. They knew her as Mom, Aunt, and Dear, the glue of so many close friends. She was a beloved hostess and notorious for welcoming Thanksgivings, but her favorite was Easters with the family. Sharon loved music, gardening, her sports teams, and most of all sharing time laughing and celebrating with friends and family. Hundreds of hearts were broken when she passed.
A cherished wife and partner to her husband, Don Severson for 32 years, Sharon loved to travel and was a meticulous homemaker. Sharon's legacy is her family, especially her two sons, Ric and Chris, and the men and fathers they have become. She treasured her four grandchildren, so proud to see them grow into fine young adults.
Sharon is survived by her two sons from her first marriage: Rickard Preston Chope (Amy) and granddaughters Kelsey Pauline and Anna Grace; Christopher Thomas Chope (Kai) and grandchildren Bonnie Campbell and Bayson Cedar. She is also survived by her two sisters, Joan Basile (Richard) with children Leanne, Lynda, Leslie, Laurie, Robert and Richard; and Anne Ipsen (Danny) with daughter, Danise. Sharon was predeceased by her father and mother, Thomas and Mary Preston (Davis) and her former husband, Peter Chope.
Sharon was profoundly touched by those affected during natural disasters and donated frequently to the American Red Cross. If you wish to make a donation, please donate to either the American Red Cross or the American Cancer Society. Memorial services will be postponed to a future date.
View the online memorial for Sharon Sue (Preston) Severson
March 15, 1942 ~ May 13, 2020
Resident of San Jose
Sharon Severson passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at 78 years old after a battle with cancer. She died surrounded by her husband, two sons and their wives.
She was born in San Francisco and graduated a proud Cherokee of Sequoia High School in Redwood City. Sharon's professional life included working her way up from Teller to Operations Manager at Wells Fargo Bank for 21 years. After banking she enjoyed bookkeeping for her friends and their company for lunch.
She cultivated a rich tapestry of extended family. They knew her as Mom, Aunt, and Dear, the glue of so many close friends. She was a beloved hostess and notorious for welcoming Thanksgivings, but her favorite was Easters with the family. Sharon loved music, gardening, her sports teams, and most of all sharing time laughing and celebrating with friends and family. Hundreds of hearts were broken when she passed.
A cherished wife and partner to her husband, Don Severson for 32 years, Sharon loved to travel and was a meticulous homemaker. Sharon's legacy is her family, especially her two sons, Ric and Chris, and the men and fathers they have become. She treasured her four grandchildren, so proud to see them grow into fine young adults.
Sharon is survived by her two sons from her first marriage: Rickard Preston Chope (Amy) and granddaughters Kelsey Pauline and Anna Grace; Christopher Thomas Chope (Kai) and grandchildren Bonnie Campbell and Bayson Cedar. She is also survived by her two sisters, Joan Basile (Richard) with children Leanne, Lynda, Leslie, Laurie, Robert and Richard; and Anne Ipsen (Danny) with daughter, Danise. Sharon was predeceased by her father and mother, Thomas and Mary Preston (Davis) and her former husband, Peter Chope.
Sharon was profoundly touched by those affected during natural disasters and donated frequently to the American Red Cross. If you wish to make a donation, please donate to either the American Red Cross or the American Cancer Society. Memorial services will be postponed to a future date.
View the online memorial for Sharon Sue (Preston) Severson
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on May 24, 2020.