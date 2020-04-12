Home

1963 - 2020
Oct. 9, 1963 - April 5, 2020
Resident of Campbell
Sharon L. Timoner passed away on April 5th at the young age of 56 from complications of AML. Beloved wife of Christopher Sobczyn, cherished mother of Hannah and Leo. Loving daughter of Patricia Chanin, predeceased father Bertram Timoner, and stepfather Gerald Chanin. Sharon is also survived by brothers David (Susan) and Benjamin (Amy) Timoner, stepbrothers John (Holly), James, and Thomas Chanin, and many nieces and nephews of the Timoner/Chanin families. Sharon lived life to its fullest with her wit, intellect, generous heart, and passion for travel. She will be remembered by all those she touched for her kindness and inspirational spirit. Sharon was born in New York City and brought up in White Plains, NY and Miami Beach, Florida. Sharon lived in Campbell, California and was Vice President-HR Legal of Applied Materials, based in Santa Clara, California, for 24 years. She was a graduate of Choate Rosemary Hall (1981), Johns Hopkins University (1985) and University of San Francisco School of Law (1992). She loved all that life had to offer and forever was on the next project or family travel. Her zest for life, inclusive laughter, and embracing love will be deeply missed.
It is unfortunate to be unable to celebrate her life and grieve together with family and friends at this time. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Contributions may be made to www.bethematch.org or the .


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Apr. 12, 2020
